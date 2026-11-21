AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani has offered his condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani, describing the late cleric as a Godly scholar and prominent source of emulation who devoted his life to the effective guidance and direction of the people and who, in the seminary, trained scholarly figures who each serve as a beacon of knowledge and learning.

In his message of condolence, Ayatollah Sobhani said the death of "the Godly scholar, the prominent source of emulation Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani" had stirred widespread sorrow and regret.

He noted that throughout his life, the late Ayatollah made effective efforts in guiding and directing the people, and that within the seminary he cultivated scientific personalities in the field of teaching, each of whom is a lamp of knowledge and learning.

Ayatollah Sobhani offered his condolences to Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance), to the senior figures of the seminary, and to all those devoted to the late cleric.

He prayed to God Almighty for paradise and vast divine mercy for the pure soul of the great source of emulation, and for patience for his honorable family — especially his learned and distinguished sons.

Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani passed away this week at the age of 105. His funeral procession was held Thursday in Mashhad, with his body laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine. A parallel procession was also held in Qom, moving from 19 Dey Street toward the Hazrat Masoumeh shrine.

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