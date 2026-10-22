New Book Examines a Century of Political Islam in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Religion and Politics in Afghanistan: A Discourse Analysis of Political Islam*, the 308-page book was published in 1405 in the Solar Hijri calendar (2026–2027) by Noor-ul-Amin Publications.

The study focuses on the concept of political Islam and the development of Islamist movements in Afghanistan over the past century. It examines how religious ideas have influenced political thought, governance and the organisation of society across different historical periods.

Political Islam has been an influential current in Afghanistan's contemporary history, taking different forms and approaches in response to changing political, social and intellectual circumstances. Understanding its development requires examining the historical context in which Islamist movements emerged and the ideas that shaped their evolution.

Through a discourse analysis of political Islam, Saeedi's book seeks to explore the connections between religious thought and political authority, offering readers a framework for understanding the intellectual and historical roots of Islamic movements in Afghanistan.

The publication is intended for researchers studying Afghanistan's modern history, students of political science and Islamic studies, and readers interested in the ideological foundations of Islamist movements and their role in the country's political development.

The book adds to scholarly discussions on the relationship between religion and state power in Afghanistan, a subject that remains central to understanding the country's political landscape and contemporary history.