First Nahj al-Balagha conference held in Pakistan’s Baltistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first Nahj al-Balagha conference, attended by religious scholars, was held in Baltistan, Pakistan.

The conference was an event that also served to commemorate the late Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi. It aimed to highlight the scholarly, intellectual, and practical significance of the Nahj al-Balagha and to introduce the teachings of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) to various segments of society, particularly the youth.

The event was organized by the Center for Islamic Thought at the Allama Iqbal Hall of Najaf University branch in Skardu, in collaboration with the Imamia Association of Baltistan, the Skardu branch of Najaf University, Al-Kawthar University in Islamabad, and several prominent figures and academic and religious institutions.

Scholars, researchers, thinkers, professors, and representatives from educational and religious organizations were in attendance.

In his welcoming address, Maulana Liaqat Awan emphasized that the Nahj al-Balagha offers a comprehensive perspective on various aspects of human life, including Tawhid (monotheism), divine knowledge, justice, ethics, politics, and social relations.

He noted that the Center for Islamic Thought has completed over forty books and research studies concerning the Nahj al-Balagha. He further stressed the necessity of producing reliable Urdu translations of the book to ensure that the words of Imam Ali (AS) are accurately conveyed to new generations.

Mohammad Hassan Hasrat, a researcher and author, addressed the relationship between the Nahj al-Balagha and modern science. He explained that while science studies the realities of the universe through observation and experimentation, the Nahj al-Balagha guides humanity toward contemplating the creation of the world, recognizing God Almighty, and understanding one’s own moral and spiritual responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Allamah Sheikh Mohammad Ali Tawhidi emphasized the importance of presenting the Nahj al-Balagha as a shared scholarly and ethical heritage for all of humanity, rather than confining it within a narrow sectarian framework. He called for the production of high-quality translations, increased collaboration with international universities, the initiation of research projects, and the integration of the teachings of the Nahj al-Balagha into modern educational curricula.

Mohammad Nasim, a representative of the Uswah Educational Institute, stressed that the goal of education is not limited to the acquisition of information or academic credentials; rather, it encompasses the development of an individual’s intellectual, moral, and practical capabilities. He further underscored the significance of the religious, moral, and intellectual education of the youth and commended the educational services rendered by the late Sheikh Mohsen Ali al-Najafi.



Abid Hussain, a Pakistani orator, discussed the principles of leadership and management in light of the teachings of the Commander of the Faithful (Imam Ali, peace be upon him). He emphasized that a position of responsibility is not merely a status, but a trust (amanah) that entails accountability. He highlighted that justice, competence, merit, transparency, the selection of qualified individuals, and integrity in the discharge of duties are the fundamental pillars of successful management.

Additionally, Maqbool Hussain Alavi, head of the Center for Islamic Thought, called for bringing scholars and researchers together on a common academic platform to promote and disseminate the Nahj al-Balagha. He also emphasized the importance of encouraging women and female students to study the life of Hazrat Zeynab al-Kubra (SA) and to draw lessons from it—fostering awareness, the courage to speak the truth, and steadfastness in upholding principles.

Furthermore, Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafari, referencing Imam Ali’s (AS) instructions to Malik al-Ashtar, highlighted the scholarly and literary significance of the Nahj al-Balagha, as well as its principles of human equality and justice. He cited Imam Ali’s observation that people fall into two categories: either they are your brothers in faith, or they are your fellow human beings.

He explained that this principle underscores respect for humanity, the pursuit of justice, and tolerance—transcending religious, ethnic, or any other forms of discrimination.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants stressed the need to move beyond mere seminars and speeches toward the practical application of the teachings of the Nahj al-Balagha in individual, social, and institutional life. They also underscored the importance of sustained scholarly and research efforts aimed at producing authoritative translations, promoting the study of this intellectual heritage, and disseminating its humanitarian message to diverse societies.

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