Video: Quran's glad tidings of coming of Seal of Prophets (PBUH) in scriptures of People of Book

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Quran introduces the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as a prophet whose signs and attributes were mentioned in the Torah and the Gospel, and whom the People of the Book recognized as they would recognize their own children—yet a group of them concealed the truth. Likewise, Amir al-Mu'minin (AS), in the first sermon of Nahj al-Balagha, speaks of a prophet whose signs were known even before his mission, and whose covenant had been taken from the earlier prophets. Both accounts emphasize the pre-established status of the Seal of Prophets (PBUH) within the tradition of divine revelation.