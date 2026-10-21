Nahj al-Balagha Conference Guests Visit Skardu Quran Seminary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The visiting delegation included Hujjat-ul-Islam Allama Maqbool Hussain Alvi, a close associate of Mohsin-e-Millat (RA) and head of Markaz-e-Afkar-e-Islami, renowned Pakistani orator Dr Professor Abid Hussain, prominent religious scholar Liaqat Ali Awan and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran and devotional performances by the madrasa’s students. Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Qomi, the principal of the institution, welcomed the guests and introduced the seminary’s mission, highlighting its Quranic education, religious services and ongoing efforts in student training and character development.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Professor Abid Hussain spoke about the virtues and elevated status of the Holy Quran, its memorizers and those who carry its teachings, citing Quranic verses and narrations from the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them). He emphasized the importance of learning the Quran, committing it to memory and implementing its teachings in daily life.

Guest of honor Hujjat-ul-Islam Allama Maqbool Hussain Alvi congratulated the young memorizers of the Quran and their parents for what he described as a great blessing. He encouraged the students to recognize the honor bestowed upon them, make Quranic teachings a guiding force in their lives and fulfill the responsibilities that come with preserving the Holy Quran.

Allama Alvi described Madrasa Hifaz-ul-Quran as a center reflecting the aspirations of Mohsin-e-Millat (RA), expressing his prayers for the institution’s continued growth, success and enduring service. He also offered prayers for the elevation of Mohsin-e-Millat’s spiritual rank.

The ceremony concluded with a supplication for Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance). The visiting scholars then met students individually, interacted with them and encouraged them with warmth and affection in recognition of their dedication to Quranic learning.