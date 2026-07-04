Video: The martyred leader of Islamic Revolution following Alawi path

AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency – ABNA: Simplicity of life and avoidance of personal use of power are among the most important characteristics of governance in Nahj al‑Balagha. Examining the life and conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, in the light of this criterion can provide a clear picture of the relationship between the contemporary model of leadership and the teachings of Alawi governance.