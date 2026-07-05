Italian Anti-Imperialist Group: Iran's Resistance Shattered US, Israel's Claims of Invincibility

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Italian anti-imperialist organization stated that Iran's resistance against the aggression of the US and the Zionist regime demonstrated that the hegemony and claims of invincibility of warmongering thugs have been shattered.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Italy’s "Anti-Imperialist Axis Committee" highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s resistance against the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime, declaring that Iran emerged from this conflict with a clear political and military victory.

The statement noted that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had imagined that the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—along with several of his family members and senior political and military officials—would mark the beginning of the end for the Islamic Republic of Iran; however, the exact opposite of their calculation occurred.

This Italian group added: Iran stood firm against the aggressors, and the outcome of the war was the failure of the attackers' calculations and a political and military victory for the Islamic Republic.

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