Video / Ayatollah Fazeli Behsudi: Retribution for killers of martyred leader is obligatory

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – Ayatollah Fazeli Behsudi, one of the great scholars and a religious authority for the Shia of Afghanistan, says that even imagining the possibility that the revenge for the martyrdom of such a great leader could be forgotten is difficult. He emphasized that the leader of the Revolution belonged to an entire Ummah, and that his heirs and those who seek justice for his blood are an Ummah.