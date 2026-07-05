Araghchi Thanks Representatives of Countries attending commemoration ceremony for martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed appreciation to the representatives of the countries attending the commemoration ceremony for the martyred leader.

In his post, Araghchi wrote that it is a source of gratification for Iran to have hosted representatives from over seventy countries—including our true Arab brothers—who attended the commemoration ceremony for our martyred Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei.

Araghchi added that this historic event will forever remain an enduring memory in the course of our shared, friendly relations.

....................

End/ 257