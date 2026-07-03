Shehbaz Sharif: Services of martyred leader of Islamic Revolution are a valuable source for Islamic world

ABNA24 - The Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad, by publishing images of moments from the presence of the high‑level delegation of this country headed by Shehbaz Sharif, issued a statement containing the remarks of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

At the farewell and funeral ceremony of the pure body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Ummah, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, while paying respect to the lofty status of the martyred Imam, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, praised his services and his spirit of peace‑seeking for the people of Iran and the Islamic world.

Shehbaz Sharif, in this ceremony which was held with the participation of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Army Chief), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs), Syed Mohsin Naqvi (Minister of Interior), Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani (Chairman of the Senate), Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (Speaker of the National Assembly), and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Chairman of the People’s Party), said: The martyred Ayatollah Khamenei has, for several decades, led the people of Iran wisely, with insight and foresight, and his services are a valuable source for the Islamic world.

He added: We all stand beside Iran, and here we express solidarity with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei (the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution), Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian (the President), and the people of Iran.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced that Shehbaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation, who had come to Tehran for a one‑day visit, left Tehran after attending the farewell ceremony for the martyred leader of the Revolution.

On the sidelines of this visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Defence Forces and Commander of the Pakistan Army, also met with Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of our country.



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