Turkish Vice President Meets Pezeshkian, Conveys Erdogan's Condolences Over Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vice President of Turkey, Cevdet Yılmaz, has met with President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran and conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s message of condolence over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Yılmaz arrived in Tehran on Friday at the head of a delegation to attend the official ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. During his meeting with President Pezeshkian, he reaffirmed Turkey’s sympathy and support for Iran in the face of the recent tragic events.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Turkey’s solidarity, describing it as a sign of the deep historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations.

He also warned against Israel’s “destructive role” in West Asia, saying developments over the past decades have shown that the regime has played a direct role in many of the region’s crises while simultaneously attempting to portray others as the source of insecurity.

He said the main aim behind this approach is to create divisions among Islamic countries and weaken the potential of the Islamic world in order to safeguard Israel's “illegitimate interests.”

Cevdet Yılmaz stated that the Turkish people share Iran’s grief, especially after the martyrdom of Iranian civilians, including students in the southern city of Minab.

The Turkish vice president also underlined his country’s commitment to expanding bilateral relations with Iran in economy, trade, energy, transit, and investment.

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