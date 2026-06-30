Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: Unity Under Leader, Vigilance Against Enemy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani has called for unwavering unity around the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that the relationship between officials and the Leader must be one of a disciple following his guide to ensure the revolution's path continues with full force.

In a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, the senior Shia Marja welcomed the president and wished the government success, identifying sincerity and piety as key factors for achievement in executive responsibility. "I believe your sincerity and devotion can play an effective role in advancing affairs and serving the people. These qualities are invaluable assets for officials on the path of public service," he stated.

Reflecting on the difficult wartime period, the Grand Ayatollah highlighted the government's successful market management as a major accomplishment. "One of the government's important feats was its effective management of the market during the war, such that the people felt no shortages in their daily lives. In many countries around the world, we witness the crises that grip markets under such conditions, yet in our country, relative calm was preserved through sound management. This deserves gratitude and appreciation."

The revered cleric stressed the necessity of preserving unity within society. "Our foundation is to support you and the government. We firmly believe unity must be maintained in society. Any creation of discord harms the cause of the revolution. All must unite around the axis of the Supreme Leader and regard him as the final arbiter. The relationship between officials and the Leader must be that of a guide and his follower so that the revolution's course may proceed with strength."

Addressing regional and international developments, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani underscored the need to bolster the military front and the armed forces. "We hold that the military front and the armed forces must be strengthened more than ever. At the same time, the diplomatic track must also receive support. Those active in the negotiation arena must not be undermined or subjected to insults. However, the enemy's malice and its record of broken promises must always be kept firmly in mind."

"God willing, with the guidance of the Supreme Leader and the efforts of you and your government, Iran will emerge with its head held high. We expect that all matters proceed in accordance with the Leader's direction and guidelines. We too, under the conditions outlined, will support you and the government," he affirmed.

In concluding remarks, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani expressed appreciation for the services of Qom Governor Behnamjou, commending his efforts in serving the people of the province.

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