Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani Calls for Full Support of Lebanon, Hezbollah Amid Ongoing Israeli Assaults

ABNA24 - A Shia source of emulation Grand Ayatollah Hussein Nouri Hamedani denounced the recent Zionist assaults on Lebanon, stressing: "It is incumbent upon all Muslims and freedom-loving people of the world to take a firm stance against this aggression and crime, and to declare their all-encompassing support for the people of Lebanon, particularly the beloved Hezbollah."

The full text of the esteemed senior cleric's message is as follows:

"In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The large-scale attacks by the Zionist regime on Lebanon, which manifest the inhumane nature of this bloodthirsty, child-killing regime, are a source of profound sorrow and distress.

This crime is being carried out with the direct backing of the terrorist American government and the silence of certain Arab and Islamic states, as well as the false claimants of human rights.

It is incumbent upon all Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world to take a decisive stand against this aggression and crime, to condemn these attacks, and to declare their comprehensive support for the people of Lebanon, particularly the beloved Hezbollah, which is engaged in the defense of its country and people with steadfastness and courage."



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