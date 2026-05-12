Six Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Southern Lebanon as Ceasefire Violations Continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least six people have been killed and several others wounded as Israeli occupying forces carried out a series of attacks targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

The casualties were caused after Israeli warplanes struck multiple towns across the Nabatieh and Tyre districts on Monday.

Two people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a municipal vehicle in the town of Zebdine.

In a separate attack on the town of Ebba, two more people were killed, and five others were wounded.

Another person was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Yater, while one person was killed and another wounded in an attack on Haris in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli aircraft also targeted paramedics while they were transporting wounded civilians in the town of Toul.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Red Cross center in Mashghara was evacuated following Israeli threats against the area.

Despite the ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended until mid-May, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange of fire with the resistance group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has also launched retaliatory attacks as a direct response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and ongoing strikes against towns in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the war of aggression against Iran, have killed at least 2,869 people and displaced more than one million.

Israel is occupying a belt of the south that extends 5 ​to 10 kilometers into Lebanon. The Israeli regime's military reiterated a warning to residents of South Lebanon not to cross into the area.

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