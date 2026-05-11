Two paramedics martyred day after wave of strikes kill 25 across Lebanon

ABNA24 - Israeli strikes killed at least three people, including two paramedics, in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Lebanon’s health ministry said that the two paramedics of the Islamic Health Committee were killed and five others were wounded Sunday in Israeli strikes.

The ministry added that two Israeli strikes targeted two Health Committee sites, killing one paramedic and wounding three others in Qalaouiyah, and killing another paramedic and wounding two others in Tibnin.

Earlier, a person was killed and 13 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Bedias.

The fresh strikes followed an intensive wave of Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Saturday that killed at least 25 people, including two children, and injured several others.

One Israeli strike on the town of as-Saksakiyah in southern Lebanon killed seven, including a child, and injured 15 others, among them three children.

A man and his daughter were also killed after an airstrike targeted them in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Three more people were killed in an airstrike that targeted a building in the al-Bayad neighborhood of Nabatieh.

Another victim was killed in an airstrike that targeted a motorcycle on a road between the towns of Toul and Doueir in the Nabatieh.

Three others were killed when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the road between the towns of Abbasiya and Burj Rahal in the Tyre district.

Three Israeli strikes hit the Chouf district of central Lebanon, killing six people.

An Israeli drone struck the al-Masarib neighborhood in the town of Mayfadoun, with reports saying one person was killed.

The Israeli occupation army also launched artillery shelling and demolished homes in several towns, coinciding with clashes between its forces and resistance fighters from Hezbollah in the town of al-Bayada.

Artillery shelling also targeted the towns of Baraachit, Safad al-Battikh and Touline, Ghazieh, and Froun.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces demolished homes in the al-Jabana neighborhood, and also fired artillery projectiles on the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh at dawn.

Another person was killed in an airstrike on the town of Haris in Bint Jbeil.

The strikes also killed one person and injured several in the town of Bedias in the Tyre district.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted two separate gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Lebanon’s Rshaf town.

Hezbollah fighters also intercepted an Israeli drone above al-Abbasiya using a surface-to-air missile.

Despite the ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended until mid-May, the Israeli occupation army continues to carry out daily strikes in Lebanon, killing and injuring people.

Israel’s attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed more than 2,700 people and displaced over one million.



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