Iraq at a Crossroads as Global Power Balance Is Redrawn - Baghdad Friday Imam

ABNA24 - Ayatollah Seyyed Yasin al-Moussavi stressed that the region is on the verge of witnessing a major redrawing of global power balances, requiring Iraq to fundamentally overhaul its political management to avert foreign dependency.

In his Friday sermon delivered on May 8, 2026, Ayatollah al-Moussavi, a senior scholar from the Najaf Seminary, stated that the political process in Iraq faces perilous challenges because certain political currents have drifted away from the will of the electorate.

He emphasized that public participation in elections was aimed at preserving the democratic path and preventing state collapse, but the manner in which the political scene is being managed post-election has created a state of despair among the public.

Ayatollah al-Moussavi clarified that his criticism is not directed at individuals, but rather concerns the destiny of Iraq and the future of its political system. He warned that ignoring the people’s demands and treating citizens with arrogance could push the country toward a dangerous societal upheaval.

The Baghdad Friday Prayer leader noted that Iraq’s religious authorities and wise figures have consistently tried to contain public anger to prevent the country from descending into chaos that "burns the green and the dry alike."

Commenting on the role of the religious establishment, he said the Marja’iyyah made extensive efforts to offer advice and guidance to political factions but ultimately concluded that many politicians are inattentive to these recommendations. Consequently, the Marja’iyyah has reduced its direct engagement with the political class, while keeping the door open for guidance and counsel for those genuinely seeking reform.

In another part of his address, Ayatollah al-Moussavi turned to international developments, remarking that the world has witnessed major transformations in the balance of power since the end of World War II. He noted that the international order established after that war is now crumbling with the rise of new powers like China and shifts in traditional alliance patterns.

He added that many countries, in the shadow of escalating political, economic, and security crises, are struggling to redefine their positions in the emerging global order.

The Baghdad Friday Prayer leader also touched upon regional developments, speaking about the mounting tensions between Iran and the United States and Washington's attempts to impose hegemony over the region. He observed that some regional political movements are pursuing a strategy of "neutrality" and reliance on American support, while another current insists on independent national decision-making and the expulsion of foreign forces from Iraq.

Ayatollah al-Moussavi stressed that Iraq possesses the historical and human capacities to become a pivotal country in the region. He criticized political factions for being consumed by disputes over posts and ministries rather than addressing dossiers related to corruption, unemployment, and the decline of public services. According to him, continuing down this path will keep Iraq trapped in a cycle of weakness and foreign dependency.

The Najaf Seminary professor also praised the steadfastness of the Resistance forces in Lebanon, stating that the resilience shown by the popular base of the Resistance underscores their commitment to this option despite political and military pressures. He further noted that the nations of the region are closely watching developments concerning regional tensions, particularly the negotiations and confrontations between Tehran and Washington.

Concluding his sermon, Ayatollah al-Moussavi emphasized that conscious nations possess the ability to build their future and safeguard their national sovereignty. He urged Iraqi politicians to reconsider their stances and strive to build a powerful, independent state that is responsive to the demands of its citizens and protective of national dignity.