Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a defender of oppressed

ABNA24 - Within the framework of cultural and religious cooperation in the region, a meeting was held with the participation of Seyyed Mohammad Reza Mortezaei, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Akram Barakat, a member of the Central Council of Hezbollah, and Hujjat al-Islam Nakhaei, the representative of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments of the current situation in the region in light of the inhumane war, and exchanged views on the recent political and security complexities at the regional level. They emphasized the need for vigilance of the cultural front against the soft war and media offensive of the enemy.



Sheikh Akram Barakat, referring to the resilience of the resistance front, considered clarifying the facts to public opinion a fundamental issue, and added: "Serving refugees is not only a humanitarian duty but also a religious obligation."



He stated: "It is incumbent upon us, through mutual cooperation, to preserve the human dignity of these dear ones in the most difficult circumstances."



Mortezaei, the Cultural Attaché of our country in Lebanon, while emphasizing humanitarian and Islamic commitments, expressed his readiness to cooperate in the fields of relief and cultural assistance for this group.



He acknowledged that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a defender of the oppressed and stated: "Within our cultural capacities, we will serve to reduce the mental and social sufferings of the displaced, and we will not spare any effort in this path."



During this meeting, plans were proposed to provide educational services to children and adolescents in order to prevent educational disruption and cultural harms resulting from displacement.



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