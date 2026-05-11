Death toll of Israeli aggression against Lebanon reaches 2,846 martyrs, 8,693 wounded

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli aggression against Lebanon has risen to 2,846 martyrs and 8,693 wounded since the start of the latest Israeli escalation on March 2.

In its daily statistical report, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that the toll in the last 48 hours recorded 87 martyrs and 181 additional wounded.

Since the start of the aggression, the Israeli occupation army has continued its escalation by targeting Lebanese towns, villages, and cities, in addition to civilian infrastructure, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, along with the displacement of approximately 1.5 million Lebanese citizens, most of whom are outside official shelters.

It should be noted that the temporary ceasefire agreement came into effect in mid-April, but Israeli violations of the agreement continue on a daily basis.



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