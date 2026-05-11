Seyyed Gharavian: Real War Over "Strait of Minds"; Resistance Key to Islamic Civilization

ABNA24 - Seyyed Mohammad Ali Gharavian, Secretary of the Society of Preachers, stated in an exclusive interview that the Resistance Front stands on the front lines of defending truth, describing the defense of the oppressed people of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq as a universal and Quranic duty.

Gharavian outlined a new strategic map for the Islamic Republic’s civilizational battle, identifying two critical straits: the "Strait of Hormuz" as the symbol of geopolitical might, and the "Strait of the Mind" as the main arena of combat.

"The enemy has realized that if it cannot win on the physical battlefield, it will try to distort realities through a war of narratives, aiming to turn victories into defeats and target the people's hope," he cautioned. "The primary battlefield between powers today is not in the sea or on land, but in the minds." He emphasized that every mobile phone is now a trench and every user a potential media soldier.

The cleric stressed that the ultimate objective of the hegemonic system is not the occupation of land, but the "occupation of consciousness." He warned that the enemy is pushing a dangerous triangle of "fear, despair, and division" into Iranian society through the virtual space.

Civilization Requires Cognitive Independence

In a significant remark, Gharavian underlined that the creation of a new Islamic civilization—a vision laid out by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution—cannot be achieved solely through military or economic power.

"A civilization is not built merely with military and economic might; it requires people whose minds are not occupied and whose will is not shaken," he said. "A nation that can protect both the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of its Mind will not only weather the pressures but will also shape the future of the region and the world."

Call for 'Jihad of Clarification'

The Secretary of the Society of Preachers placed a heavy responsibility on scholars, elites, and clerics to engage in the "Jihad of Clarification". He noted that after the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the public eye turns to how the clergy interpret and disseminate these messages.

Comparing the historical enmity of Zionism to the hostility faced by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Gharavian reaffirmed that Zionism has no right to exist on sacred Islamic soil. He concluded by stressing that if the Iranian nation maintains its insight and resolve, divine victory is assured, affirming that the final triumph belongs to those who recognize both the geographical and cognitive straits.



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