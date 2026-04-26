Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: Hajj Obligation Lifted if Lives at Risk

ABNA24 - One of Iran’s most revered sources of emulation, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, has issued a sharp religious and political directive, stating that if there is any genuine fear for one’s life, the Islamic obligation to perform Hajj is effectively lifted. His remarks come as the Iranian nation stands united against intensified Western psychological warfare.

In a meeting with a group of scholars from the Qom Seminary, the senior cleric laid out clear red lines for both religious practice and political conduct under the current sensitive conditions.

“In general, if there exists a fear of harm to one’s life, then the capacity (istita’ah) for Hajj is removed,” Ayatollah Nouri H

The Grand Ayatollah then pivoted to the enemy’s primary battlefield: sowing division among Iranians.

“The enemy’s entire effort is to create discord. Expose this plot. Today, preserving unity is Wajib (obligatory), and creating division is Haram (forbidden),” he emphasized.

He warned that while differences of opinion may naturally exist, all factions must now rally around the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. “We must support the Armed Forces who are on the frontlines, and the officials who are serving the nation.”

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani praised the current administration’s efforts, stating: “Running the country under these circumstances is no easy task. The government and the respected President are striving day and night.”

He added that despite nearly five decades of relentless efforts by hostile powers to strike at Iran, victory is certain if the nation places its trust in God.

The cleric also reminded seminary students and preachers to remain both spiritually active and physically present among the people. He cited a powerful historical example: during a war fought by Seyyed Mohammad Mojahid alongside forty jurists—including the late Naraqi—they continued their scholarly debates even on the battlefield.

“I emphasize: just as the seminarians are present among the people at night in gatherings, they must not suspend their studies during the day,” he urged.

Reiterating his religious ruling, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani made it clear that physical security takes precedence over pilgrimage under extraordinary circumstances—a position rooted in Quranic principles that forbid endangering one’s life.

The statement from this high-profile source of emulation is seen as a major religious endorsement of Iran’s unified national stance and a direct counter-narrative to enemy attempts to weaken the Islamic Republic’s internal cohesion.



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