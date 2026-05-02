South Asian Scholars in Qom Pledge Allegiance to Leader of Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: A magnificent gathering of South Asian scholars under the title "Declaring Allegiance to the Leadership and Dissociation from Global Arrogance" has been held in Qom, with a large number of clerics, seminary students, and their families participating to reaffirm their support for the Islamic front.

Hawzah News Agency- The event, which took place at the Hojjatieh Seminary in the holy city of Qom, aimed to condemn US and Zionist regime aggression against the Islamic Ummah, support the cause of Islam, and renew a covenant of allegiance with Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Khaleqpour, Vice President of Al-Mustafa International University, declared that the Islamic Ummah today needs unity, insight, and a rallying around the axis of leadership more than ever before.

"The arrogant powers seek to weaken the Islamic world," he said. "But the faithful, under the guidance of their supreme authority and guardian, will render all conspiracies futile."

The speaker further highlighted that the unity and awakening of South Asian seminary students in holy Qom is a promising sign that not only strengthens the academic atmosphere but also showcases the message of Islamic Ummah unity on a global scale.

In a subsequent address, Hojatoleslam Syed Zighm Rizvi, an Indian orator, discussed the themes of martyrdom, resistance, and Guardianship of the Jurist. He stated that under current circumstances, the path to salvation for the Islamic Ummah lies in bonding with and adhering to the leadership.

He strongly emphasized the necessity of keeping the ideals of the martyrs alive, supporting oppressed nations, and raising a voice of protest against global arrogance.

"The current wave of Islamic awakening," Rizvi said, "is the fruit of the martyrs' blood and the insight of the leadership."

Following the speeches, a massive march set off from Hojjatieh Seminary. A sea of scholars, seminary students, and the faithful carrying placards chanted slogans in support of the Islamic front, condemning US and Zionist oppression, and declaring their loyalty to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The procession concluded at the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (peace be upon her).

At the holy shrine, officials and heads of various seminaries read out strongly worded resolutions and statements, vigorously condemning the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States. They emphasized their complete solidarity with the nation of Iran and reaffirmed their renewed allegiance to the esteemed leadership.

......................

End/ 257