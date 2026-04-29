Loss of Ali Larijani major blow to Islamic system in Iran: Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom has described the martyrdom of Ali Larijani as a major loss for the Islamic Republic, marking the 40th day after the senior Iranian politician’s assassination.

In a statement released Tuesday, the society honored Larijani as a distinguished scholar and prudent statesman who devoted years to serving the country.

The message praised his valuable managerial experience and his commitment to strengthening Iran’s dignity in line with the principles of the Islamic system.

According to the statement, Larijani’s dedication to public service and his loyalty to the leadership of the Islamic Republic made him one of the capable managers of the revolution.

The society invited the public to attend a memorial ceremony scheduled for Friday, May 1, in Qom.

Larijani, former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was assassinated on March 17, 2026, in a US-Israeli attack.

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