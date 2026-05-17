Ali Larijani was Visionary Administrator Dedicated to National Development

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Majid Meshki described Martyr Ali Larijani as a visionary administrator and an exemplary leader dedicated to national development while addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad, Pakistan, to mark the 40th day anniversary of the former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The event was organized jointly by the Pakistan Institute of Diplomatic Studies and the Cultural Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, in collaboration with Blue TV Network. The gathering was held to pay tribute to the political and national services of Martyr Ali Larijani and to condemn the aggression of the United States and Israel.

Among those who addressed the ceremony were Majid Meshki, Cultural Counsellor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad; Sadaf Asim Abbasi, head of Blue TV; Professor Javeria Azhar, Deputy Head of Blue TV; and Syed Mustahsan Abbas Kazmi, Director of the Institute of Diplomatic Studies Pakistan.

Speakers praised Larijani’s contributions in the political, security, and cultural spheres following the Islamic Revolution and strongly condemned the actions of the United States and Israel. They also highlighted the importance of regional peace, national sovereignty, resistance against oppression, and the need for diplomacy to reduce tensions in the Middle East, while expressing solidarity with the Iranian people during this difficult time.