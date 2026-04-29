Iran’s National Orchestra to hold concert on Persian Gulf National Day

ABNA24 - Iran’s National Orchestra, conducted by Homayoun Rahimian and featuring the vocals of Hossein Alishapour, will perform the concert “That Persian Blue” on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day in Iran on April 30.

The event will take place at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, with a national approach emphasizing the celebration of Iranian identity and the historical and cultural significance of the Persian Gulf.

“That Persian Blue” endeavors to express through music the deep bond between the people of this land and the Persian Gulf, serving as a reminder of the bravery and devotion of those who, throughout history, have sacrificed their lives to protect Iran.

Through the rich capacities of Iranian national music, this performance will create an atmosphere filled with emotion, national pride, and unity, seeking to resonate the collective voice of love for the homeland. a melody that, on the day named after the Persian Gulf, once again underscores Iran’s identity, history, and grandeur.

Rehearsals for the National Orchestra under Homayoun Rahimian’s direction began in April at Roudaki Hall in Tehran. On April 11, the orchestra performed in the mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, presenting the National Anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other pieces about the homeland.

Rahimian, 72, is a musician, conductor, and composer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Arts and has received a first-class artistic degree from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

He was the first musician of the Chamber Orchestra of the Radio and Television of Iran. He has also served as the senior member of the Expert Council of the Music Unit and the High Music Council of the Radio and Television Organization.

Being a prominent violinist, during his professional career as a composer and musician, Rahimian has composed over 100 pieces of music.

Iran's National Orchestra was founded in 1998 under the conduction of the renowned Iranian composer Farhad Fakhreddini.

Maestro Fakhreddini attracted a huge number of musicians, including legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian, to collaborate with the orchestra.

The orchestra had been formed by Persian traditional instruments, strings and woodwind instruments. During its history, the orchestra focused on Persian composers’ compositions including pieces by renowned figures such as Fakhreddini, Ali Tajvidi, and Hossein Alizadeh among others.



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