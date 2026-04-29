Iranians called to attend nationwide rally to renew allegiance to Iran Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Propagation Coordination Council has called on Iranians to join a nationwide gathering titled “Jaan Fadaa (Devotion) Campaign for Imam Reza’s Iran” as a pledge of allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The council’s statement, issued Tuesday night, urges the noble and vigilant Iranian nation to mark the blessed birth anniversary of Imam Reza (PBUH), the eighth Imam in Shia Islam, with a powerful public presence showcasing national solidarity, faith, and popular resolve.

The statement says public turnout, the cornerstone of national power, has repeatedly guaranteed the country’s dignity and progress at historic junctures. The upcoming mobilization, it adds, will be another manifestation of collective will.

The drill will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 15:00 to 21:00 across main streets and squares nationwide, and in Tehran.

The council said the event will feature a heroic parade of registrants in the Jaan Fadaa campaign, mass Basij participation, and wide public involvement, signaling unity, readiness, and steadfastness toward the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

The “Jaan Fadaa” campaign was formed by the Iranian people in a spontaneous move following the US-Israeli war of aggression that began on February 28, in defense of Iran, even at the cost of their lives.

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