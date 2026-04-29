Head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars highlights Iran’s leading role against US-Israeli aggressions

ABAN24 - The head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars says the Islamic Republic of Iran plays a leading role in confrontation with the US-Israeli aggression.Sheikh Qazi Hunaina, speaking at the webinar “Imam Khamenei, Martyred Leader” highlighted the numerous instances when Iran stood against the US, the most recent of them being the aggression Washington, in collaboration with Tel Aviv, launched against the Islamic Republic.



He referred to the takeover of the US embassy by Iranian students upon recognizing the danger posed by Washington and also the Operation Eagle Claws which resulted in American aircraft crashing and numerous U.S. soldiers being killed.



Sheikh Hunaina said,” The 8-year imposed war by Saddam Hussein’s regime against Iran fully revealed the extent of hostility from both the East and the West towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.”



The Lebanese cleric counted the closure of Israeli embassy in Tehran, declaring the International Quds Day, the Islamic Unity Week and also the Day of the Oppressed as other steps taken by the Leader of Islamic Revolution against Israeli regime.



Sheikh Ghazi Hunaina continued,” The Islamic Republic of Iran, feeling a responsibility towards the resistance groups, provided them with support to reach full readiness. These supports exemplify the authenticity of the positions and viewpoints of the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, both during the time of Imam Khomeini (RA) and subsequently, Imam Khamenei (RA).”



He noted that the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is one of the most significant components related to the plan for the liberation of the occupied al-Quds and Palestine and the return of the Palestinian people to their ancestral lands.



The Lebanese cleric highlighted the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and several prominent figures of the Revolution at the beginning of the recent conflict, asserting that it is this same spirit of jihad that has kept the Islamic Republic of Iran steadfast and resilient.



/129