Global Webinar to Explore Role of Religious Leaders in Promoting Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: The third webinar titled Bridging Worlds, Building Peace webinar will be held online, focusing on “The Role of Religious Leaders and Thinkers in Establishing Global Justice.”

The event will bring together a number of international scholars and experts. Featured speakers include Gian Pietro Caliari, Muhammad Legenhausen, Riccardo Mario Squillaci, and Sayyed Ahmad Rahnemaei.

The webinar will be moderated by Mahmoud Rafian.

The session is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 11:30 (Italy time) and 13:00 (Iran time), and participants can join via the link provided by the organizers.



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