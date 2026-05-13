Thai Online TV Focuses on Screening Films About the Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In line with introducing the various cultural, social, and artistic dimensions of the country to international audiences, a special section for online screening and uploading of films related to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing developments in Iran and utilizing the capacity of cinema art, has been designed and implemented with Thai dubbing on the online television channel of the Cultural Chancellery of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand. This section offers a documentary, diverse, and multi-faceted narrative of films related to that exalted martyr.

This system utilizes online streaming technology, allowing users only to watch the films online, with no option to download the works, thus providing a secure platform for presenting the films.

This new section, aimed at explaining the current situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, produced a television program lasting 4 hours with new content, featuring Thai subtitles, and presented with a documentary and multi-faceted narrative of political and social developments to inform non-Persian-speaking audiences.

This collection of films and documentaries related to the martyred Leader and the resistance, using documentary and cinematic narratives, explains his perspectives and represents various dimensions of Iran's current situation, striving to present a clear, analytical, and comprehensible image to the audience.

Various segments are included, among them the documentary "Path of Dignity, Resistance, and Freedom," which discusses the character of the martyred Leader of the Revolution and has been translated into Thai and uploaded on the television channel.

Another uploaded documentary, "A Veteran Teacher's Account," narrates the moments of the attack on the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab and the martyrdom of a number of students, reflecting the emotional and field dimensions of the incident as a touching human narrative.

A clip titled "From Iran to Spain!" examines the stance of the Spanish government in opposing America's war policies, while noting Spain's non-cooperation in providing military bases, reflecting a message of appreciation from Iran, and subsequently mentioning popular support in Latin American countries.

Another section of the program is dedicated to introducing the personality of the Martyr Larijani, seeking to explain his character, scientific, and revolutionary dimensions to the audience.

Also, a documentary titled "What Does America Want from Us?" historically and analytically examines Iran-U.S. relations, seeking to analyze the roots of tensions and disagreements.

In another segment of the program, a series of animations about the martyrdom of the Leader and his grandson, as well as the introduction of the new Leader, were uploaded for the audience. The diversity of these works in terms of genre (cinematic, animation, documentary) and themes (social, historical, religious, child and adolescent) demonstrates an effort to cater to different audience tastes and present a comprehensive image of Iranian culture and art.

The launch of this section is an important step in the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran's cultural diplomacy by utilizing modern media tools, enabling direct and unmediated communication with international audiences.

This activity has been carried out against a backdrop of significant recent interest in Iranian films among foreign audiences, particularly in this country. The successful holding of two Iranian film festivals last year and the continuous screening of works at the Thai National Archive demonstrate the growing interest in Iranian cinema and its high capacity for establishing cultural connection.

Alongside this trend, repeated requests from artists, academics, and those interested in culture and art for easier access to these works have doubled the necessity of creating a permanent and accessible platform. On the other hand, organizing in-person screenings has always faced challenges due to financial, administrative, and logistical constraints. Therefore, the launch of an online section for screening Iranian films, as a new and efficient solution, has enabled wider access to Iranian works.

This list, encompassing spiritual, social, historical, children's, and documentary works, represents the vast capacity of Iranian cinema to address religious, identity-based, human, and contemporary issues.

The online screening section of Iranian films on the online television channel of our Cultural Chancellery, as an effective complement to festivals and in-person screenings, has been able to provide a new platform for presenting distinguished Iranian works and take an effective step in introducing Iranian culture and art to the world. It is expected that with the development of this platform and the addition of new works, its audience reach will expand further and its role in strengthening international cultural communication will become more prominent.

An important point in broadcasting these programs is the use of an online television platform, which, as a modern media tool, plays a significant role in transcending geographical and linguistic limitations. These media, with easy access, lower cost, and multilingual broadcasting capability, provide a good opportunity for direct communication with global audiences.

The online television of the Cultural Chancellery of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand is available at https://arayatamboran.tv. and the Iranian film screening section is available at https://arayatamboran.tv/cinema/.

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