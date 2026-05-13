Hezbollah Secretary-General's Message to the Head of Iran's Seminaries: We Appreciate Tehran's Support

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message addressed to Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Sheikh Naim Qassem, while thanking him for his supportive message, expressed appreciation for the attention and support of Iran's seminaries for Hezbollah, the Islamic resistance of Lebanon, and the people of this country. In this message, he stated that Lebanon is facing an "aggressive enemy," the Israeli regime—a regime which, according to him, with the full support of the United States, seeks to expand occupation and dominate the destiny of the nations of the region.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, referring to the history of conflicts with Israel, recalled that the Lebanese resistance managed to force this regime out of southern Lebanon in 2000 and also stood firm against Israeli attacks during the 33-day war in 2006. He also referred to recent developments, stating that during the 2024 attacks, which led to the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a number of commanders and fighters, the Lebanese resistance once again confronted Israeli aggressions with various military operations.

The message also expressed gratitude for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran since Hezbollah's founding in 1982 by order of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), stating that the continuation of this support, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, especially the Quds Force, has played a significant role in empowering the resistance and liberating southern Lebanon. Qassem emphasized that Iran has paid a heavy price to support the "rights of the region's nations to dignity and honor."

In another part of his message, Sheikh Naim Qassem described the U.S. and Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran as an attempt to weaken the resistance axis and counter support for Palestine and Jerusalem, expressing hope that the steadfastness of the Iranian people and its armed forces will lead to victory in this confrontation. In conclusion, he prayed that God would assist the Islamic Republic of Iran and all resistance forces in the region, and bring an end to the suffering of the region's nations, especially the people of Palestine.

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