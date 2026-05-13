Proximity to Trump Is Detrimental to Islamabad: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Syed Javad Naqvi, a Pakistani cleric and political analyst, reacting to the U.S. president's repeated praise of Pakistani officials, stated, "Global powers have also used Pakistan in the past to secure their own interests, but they have abandoned the country at critical junctures. Therefore, Pakistan's future and national interests should not be jeopardized for the sake of temporary satisfaction or support from foreign powers."

The head of the Bidari Ummat Mustafa organization emphasized that Islamabad must pursue a policy based on national interests, independence, and long-term stability, and should not allow the country to be used in global power rivalries.

Naqvi also said, "Pakistan is a dignified and pure country, and its identity should not be tied to a controversial and anti-human figure."

Referring to the regional situation, he added, "India continues to pursue an aggressive approach against Pakistan, and developments in Afghanistan have also created new challenges for Islamabad."

The head of the Bidari Ummat Mustafa organization in Pakistan further stated, "Proximity to Trump or adopting positions aligned with him will bring no benefit to Pakistan and will only increase the number of the country's enemies."

**************

End/ 345E