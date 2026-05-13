Zionist Regime Intensifies Field Executions in the West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamas announced that the repeated field executions carried out by the Zionist regime's army against the Palestinian people have been added to the list of the regime's brutal and escalating crimes.

In a press statement issued today, Wednesday, Hamas condemned the execution of Zakaria Ali Qatousa, a Palestinian worker, by Israeli forces near the separation wall in the Al-Ram settlement north of occupied Jerusalem.

Offering condolences for the martyrdom of Qatousa, the movement emphasized, "He was martyred in a field execution by the occupying soldiers."

Hamas added, "These crimes will never break the will of the Palestinian nation; rather, they will exact a heavier price from the enemy, and the consequences will return to the Zionist regime through the operations of resistance forces. Furthermore, these actions will make the Palestinian nation more committed than ever to its historical and national rights."

The movement also warned against the intensification of settlement and Judaization schemes that target the land, sanctities, and the Palestinian nation.

In conclusion, Hamas called on the Palestinian people and the youth of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem to increase mobilization and confrontation to counter the crimes of the Zionist regime and the settlers.

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