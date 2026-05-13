"Palestine Has Become a Victim of Arab World Inaction"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An analytical commentary published in Arab media criticized the normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the Zionist regime.

In this commentary, the author, posing the question "Who left Palestine alone?", identifies the policies of some Arab governments in recent decades as the main factor weakening the Palestinian cause. In his view, while the Zionist regime continues its occupation of Arab lands and attacks on Palestinians, some Arab countries have introduced Iran as the main threat to the region while simultaneously pursuing the path of normalizing relations with Tel Aviv.

The report also refers to the Camp David Accords, the Wadi Araba Treaty, and the recent wave of normalization agreements between some Arab countries and Israel, stating that these developments have emboldened the Zionist regime to continue its occupation policies and repression of Palestinians. The author believes that the weakening of Palestine's position in the official policy of the Arab world has led resistance groups to rely on regional support, particularly from Iran.

Another section of the commentary emphasizes the necessity of Arab-Iranian dialogue to reduce regional tensions and focus on the Palestinian issue. The author states that support for Palestine should not be reduced to a merely political or religious issue, and that the continuation of normalization with Israel will pose serious challenges to the region's future and the identity of the Arab world.

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