Video: Cheating in Measurement; A Blight on Expectation of Imam's Reappearance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Sadiq (AS), in describing the era before the advent of the promised Mahdi, speaks of the spread of cheating in measurement (under-weighing and under-measuring) and the growing difficulty of earning lawful sustenance. In this perspective, cheating is not limited to the scales; rather, any shortfall in properly fulfilling one's responsibilities can be considered an instance of it. For this reason, one of the most important signs of a truly expectant believer (one who awaits the Imam's reappearance) is earning lawful sustenance and fulfilling the rights of the people.