Iranian Culture House in Delhi Launches Special Section Dedicated to Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Iranian Culture House in India has introduced a special section in the capital, Delhi, dedicated to the life and works of the martyred leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the media office of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in Tehran, a dedicated section has been established within the central library of the Iranian Culture House in Delhi.

The initiative aims to provide Indian students, researchers, and general readers with easy access to the books, speeches, and other written materials of the martyred leader.

The section includes his biography, books authored by him, sermons, as well as audio and video recordings of his speeches and addresses.

Officials at the Iranian Cultural Center stated that the objective is to familiarize the Indian public — particularly the younger generation — with the intellectual and scholarly legacy of the martyred leader. They noted that many people in India have a strong interest in Persian and Urdu literature and can benefit from his writings.

The initiative is expected to be especially valuable for researchers studying the Iranian Revolution, Islamic thought, and the teachings of the martyred leader.