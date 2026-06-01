Handala Releases Hacked Images of FBI Director Patel, Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen, Mocks US Justice System

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cyber group “Handala”has released hacked images of FBI Director Kash Patel and Yossi Cohen, a person close to Netanyahu and former Mossad chief.

The hacking group responded to the $10 million reward announced by the FBI director for the information and arrest of members of the hacking group.

"Dear Kash Patel, no matter your meetings with Yossi. When are you going to pay that $10 million reward you announced for the capture of the Handalah members?"

Handala also added, “You have not sent an email yet, not even an update. For that, will we have to go and collect the reward ourselves?”

The hacking group continued, sarcastically addressing the FBI director, “Maybe you are so busy with your secret meetings that you have forgotten this?”

The message concluded with the emphasis: “We are still waiting; just don’t forget your promises.”

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