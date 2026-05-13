Serving the Fighters of Islam Is No Less Than Being on the Front Line

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Wednesday, May 13, Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Reza Naeini, during a trip to Hormuz Island and in a meeting with the servants of the Mawkeb of the Two Anonymous Martyrs and the Martyrs of Hormuz, which was also attended by the Governor of Hormuzgan and a group of local officials, expressed appreciation for the sincere services and efforts of the people and servants of this island.

Conveying the greetings and prayers of Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Hojat al-Islam Shahrestani, he stated, "We have come to Hormuz on behalf of His Eminence's office to express gratitude for the affection, sincerity, and worthy hospitality of the people of this island—people who have always been pioneers with a faithful and revolutionary spirit in serving pilgrims and promoting the culture of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

The representative of Ayatollah Sistani's office, appreciating the sincere efforts of the Mawkeb's servants, added, "These days are days of service and struggle—days not limited to forty days and sometimes reaching sixty or seventy days."

Naeini, referring to the importance of serving the fighters of Islam, stated, "Through your service to the dear fighters of Islam on the fronts, you are doing something no less than their struggle. Although you are behind the front, you are in fact part of the front line because through this service, you are supporters and helpers of the fighters of Islam."

At the end of this meeting, Hojat al-Islam Naeini presented a blessed flag from the holy shrine of Aba Abdullah al-Hussein (a.s.) to the Mawkeb of the Two Anonymous Martyrs and the Martyrs of Hormuz.

This trip was undertaken with the aim of boosting morale, appreciating the efforts of the servants, and declaring spiritual support for the fighters of Hormuzgan province during these days.

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