Ceremony Marking 37th Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Demise Slated for Thursday

AhlulBayt News Agency: The main ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be held on Thursday morning.

Like previous years, it will take place at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum south of Tehran.

In a statement, the Central Headquarters for Commemorating Imam Khomeini (RA) said, “The 37th anniversary of the demise of the great Leader of the revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), coincides with the great Eid of Ghadir, and it is clear to everyone that the history-making movement of Imam Khomeini was derived from the clear source of the Wilayat (guardianship) of the pious master, Imam Ali (AS).

“The commemoration of Imam Khomeini is a manifestation of the covenant of the noble Iranian nation with the school of Wilayat; and this year it is being held while Islamic Iran and the free nations are mourning the righteous successor of that divine great man and the brave disciple of his school - the martyr Grand Ayatollah Imam Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

“Between (last year’s commemoration ceremony in June 2025) and today, the Iranian nation has gone through a full-scale war with the American and Zionist enemies and their allies, and is currently in the midst of another great battle. Unfortunately, in these two battles, the evil and cruel enemies took away our Leader and some of his followers, a large number of unique and brave commanders, warriors and civilians, especially innocent children of Minab, and people from the fields of science, politics and religion. We also suffered the loss of hundreds of our compatriots in the coup-like events of January,” the statement added.

It noted, however, that despite all these difficulties, the Iranian nation had a unified and intelligent presence in the streets and squares for nearly 100 nights.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained unparalleled fame and popularity throughout the world, especially among the free and oppressed of the world, by the grace of God and through the conscious presence of the people and the courageous defense of the powerful armed forces. This is the occasion of realizing the Imam’s lofty ideal in the inspiring model of Islamic Iran and one of the constant goals of our martyred leader, Grand Ayatollah (Seyed Ali) Khamenei.

“In such circumstances, holding a ceremony to commemorate Imam Khomeini (RA) will be very important and decisive, and the enthusiastic presence of the people will be a balm for the wounds and calamities; because the presence of the people in bitter and sweet events and crises has been the constant advice of the Great Imam and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“The Central Headquarters for Commemorating Imam Khomeini (RA), while offering condolences to the honorable people of Iran in the mourning of the Imams of the Revolution, congratulating them on Eid al-Ghadir, supporting the selfless and serving government and all high-ranking officials of the system, and wishing health and success to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may Allah protect him), announces that the ceremony for the 37th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini (RA) will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the holy shrine (of Imam Khomeini) with the recitation of the Quran and the presence of the eulogists of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), the broadcast of the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the enthusiastic and multi-million presence of people in the squares.”

In addition to Tehran, the squares and main centers across the country will witness the devotees’ covenant with the Imams of the Revolution and the pledge of allegiance to the Leader on the night and day of June 14 and in the days leading up to it, the statement added.

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