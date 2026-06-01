‘From Imam Khomeini to Martyr Imam Khamenei’ Conference Planned in Armenia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A conference titled “From Imam Khomeini (RA) to Martyr Imam Khamenei; Continuity of Resistance Discourse” is planned to be held in Armenia.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, coinciding with the anniversary of the passing of the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini (RA), and commemorating the memory and status of the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the conference will take place in Armenia on Wednesday, June 3.

It will be organized in cooperation with a group of students and in the presence of scholars, researchers, intellectuals, Iranologists and university students.

The conference aims to examine concepts such as resistance, resistance discourse, resistance power and authority in the intellectual system of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the martyred Leader.

This program will be held at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the Slavonic University.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Moussavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Born in 1902, he grew to become the iconic leader of the Iranian nation’s struggle in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny.

Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.

Former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026.

......................

End/ 257