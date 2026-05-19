Iranian Artists Forum screening anti-Zionist films

ABNA24 - The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran is running a program titled “God of Carnage,” which is dedicated to the screening of a selection of documentary and narrative films with anti-Zionist themes.

Having started on May 17, the program will run through May 22 at the IAF, showing six films, IRNA reported.

The 2014 documentary “Green Prince” by Nadav Schirman and the 2024 documentary “No Other Land” by Basil Al-Adra, Hamdan Bula, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor were the movies shown on the first two days of the program.

On Tuesday, the IAF will host the screening of the 2011 documentary “Five Broken Cameras” by Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi.

The 94-minute documentary is a first-hand account of protests in Bil'in, a West Bank village affected by the Israeli West Bank barrier. The documentary was shot almost entirely by Palestinian farmer Emad Burnat, who bought his first camera in 2005 to record the birth of his youngest son. In 2009, Israeli co-director Guy Davidi joined the project.

Structured around the destruction of Burnat's cameras, the filmmakers' collaboration follows one family's evolution over five years of turmoil. The film won a 2012 Sundance Film Festival award, won the Golden Apricot at the 2012 Yerevan International Film Festival, Armenia, for Best Documentary Film, won the 2013 International Emmy Award, and was nominated for a 2013 Academy Award.

From Wednesday to Friday, narrative films “3000 Nights” by Mai Massri (2015), “Farha” by Darin J. Sallam (2021), and “The Time That Remains” by Elia Suleiman (2009) will be shown at the IAF, respectively.

“3000 Nights” is an internationally co-produced drama film. It was screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. The film focuses on a Palestinian woman who gives birth to a son while in jail on false charges. It was selected as the Jordanian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards.

An internationally co-produced historical drama film, “Farha” depicts a Palestinian girl's coming-of-age experience during the Nakba, the 1948 displacement of Palestinians from their homeland. Sallam based the screenplay on a true story that she was told as a child about a girl named Radieh. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021.

“The Time That Remains” is a semi-biographical drama film. It gives an account of Palestinian life under Israeli occupation. Director Suleiman participated in the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, as his new film competed in the official selection category. The film was also screened at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival.

In November 2009, the film won the Jury Grand Prize (with the Iranian film “About Elly” by Asghar Farhadi) at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The film won the Critics Prize of the Argentinian Film Critics Association at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival.



/129