Iran's Leader Advisor: 'Any Ceasefire With Iran Without Lebanon Is Irrelevant'

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a meeting with the representative of Lebanese Hezbollah in Tehran, the advisor and assistant to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Mohammad Mokhber stressed the US ceasefire with Iran includes Lebanon.

In a meeting with the representative of Lebanese Hezbollah in Tehran, the advisor and assistant to the Supreme Leader considered any ceasefire with the Islamic Republic of Iran without taking Lebanon into account to be irrelevant.

In the meeting, which was held this evening (Monday) at the Lebanese Hezbollah office in Tehran, following the recent barbaric attacks by the Zionist regime which take place with the full support of the United States against Lebanon, Mokhber emphasized Tehran's full support for Lebanese nation and resistance and Iran's firm determination to support the entire Axis of Resistance, saying, "The Islamic Republic will stand by the oppressed and resistant people of Lebanon."

Honoring the memory and names of the martyred leader of the revolution, martyr Nasrallah, and all the free people who were martyred in the fight against global arrogance and the Zionist regime, and referring to the roots of the formation of the axis of resistance since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini (RA), he stated: The discussion of the axis of resistance is an integrated discussion, and the issue of Lebanon is not separate from the issue of Iran for us.

"In all the memorandums and understandings and agreements that are being discussed, the Axis of Resistance is a serious and inseparable Axis for us, and a ceasefire in Iran without the other parts is irrelevant at all."

......................

End/ 257