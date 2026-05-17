Senior Advisor Warns Gulf States Iran’s Patience ‘Not Permanent’ if They Continue Hosting CENTCOM

ABNA24 - A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that the country’s patience could run out if Persian Gulf Arab states continue to serve US interests.

In a Saturday post on his X account, Mohammad Mokhber said that Iran had for years viewed Persian Gulf Arab neighbors as friends and brothers, but they chose to become allies with the enemies of Iran and Palestine, a clear reference to the United States and the Israeli regime.

“…by selling off their own independence in advance, they even placed their land and homes at the disposal of the enemies of Palestine and Iran,” said Mokhber in the Farsi-language post.

Iran carried out attacks on US military bases in the Persian Gulf countries in response to US-Israeli aggression that began in late February and was halted as part of a ceasefire in early April.

Those Persian Gulf states, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which received the majority of the Iranian attacks during the US-Israeli aggression, have accused Iran of violating their sovereignty while trying to pile pressure on Tehran through diplomatic channels.

Mokhber said in his post that Iran exercised restraint during the recent US-Israeli aggression and spared many of the targets in countries like the UAE from its retaliatory attacks.

However, he warned that Tehran’s patience may come to an end if those countries continue to serve as bases for the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

“The Islamic Republic's response to CENTCOM's rented strongholds in the recent full-scale war was not definitive, but this restraint is certainly not permanent,” he said.



/129