Iran Will Never Give Up Strait of Hormuz, Top Advisor Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: A top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, says Iran will never give up the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting it's great capabilities.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a capability equivalent to an atomic bomb,” Mohammad Mokhber said on Friday.

"When you hold a position from which you can influence the entire world economy with one decision, it is a very, very great capability," he added.

"We will never lose the Strait of Hormuz," he highlighted.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which a significant share of the world’s energy trade passes.

Iran shut down the strait to its enemies and their allies after the unprovoked US‑Israeli aggression. Iranian authorities began enforcing much stricter controls last month following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade targeting Iranian vessels and ports.

Tehran says the measures violate the terms of a Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.

Despite the blockade, shipping activity linked to Iranian crude appears to be continuing.

Elsewhere, Mokhber emphasized that the United Arab Emirates has been punished and will be further punished if it carries out any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The UAE and a whole host of other regional states, including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan, invariably allowed their respective territories to serve as launch pads for attacks on Iranian soil throughout the unprovoked aggression that lasted from February 28 until April 7.

Iran responded by launching waves of decisive and successful retaliation against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

The reprisal took aim, among other things, against the American facilities inside these countries that would play an instrumental role in enabling the aggression.

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on the UAE to discontinue its alignment and cooperation with the parties that are hostile towards Iran.

Besides contributing to aggression against the Islamic Republic, the UAE's continued hosting of the adversaries' bases and equipment "carries dangerous consequences for regional peace and stability," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry additionally denounced Emirati rulers for accusing Iran of targeting the Arab country, underlining that the Islamic Republic's retaliatory measures are solely aimed at hostile targets inside the Emirates.

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