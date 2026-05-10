Bahrain Strips Citizenship of Popular Shia Eulogist for Supporting Iran During War

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Mohammed Ghaloom," a Bahraini religious eulogist, has announced via a video posted on social media that his citizenship has been revoked by the Al Khalifa regime.

The Bahraini eulogist, who gained significant popularity among Shia communities in the Arab world and the Persian Gulf by performing an Arabic version of the anthem "Salam Farmandeh," released a video clip from outside the Bahrain Passport Office declaring that due to his stances during the Ramadan War in support of Iran against the brutal attacks by the US and the Israeli regime, the government has not only stripped him of his Bahraini citizenship but has also declared him a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the concluding part of his remarks, addressing the Bahraini regime, he emphasized: "We will never abandon our faith and religion."

Following public protests in the country against the establishment of US terrorist army bases on its soil and their direct role in attacking Iran during the 40-day war, the Bahraini government, as in previous years, has adopted a policy of revoking the citizenship of its citizens—especially the Shia community, which constitutes a significant portion of the country's population.

In recent days, in addition to revoking the citizenship of 69 citizens of this country, the Al Khalifa regime also expelled three members of the country's parliament due to their sympathetic stances toward Iran during the Ramadan War.

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