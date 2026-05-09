ABNA24 - Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, rejected the US-proposed anti-Iran resolution at the Security Council, criticizing it as unbalanced and confrontational and accusing Washington of attempting to isolate Iran while ignoring the underlying causes of instability in West Asia.

Nebenzya made the remarks on Thursday evening during discussions on maritime security in the Gulf, where the United States and its allies have been pushing drafts that critics say unfairly target Iran’s defensive measures in the Strait of Hormuz.

Moscow has repeatedly made clear it will not support any text that singles out Iran without addressing the root causes — namely, repeated US and "Israeli" acts of aggression that have destabilized the entire region.

“We reject any attempt to impose unbalanced narratives against Iran without considering the motives and root causes of the crisis,” Nebenzya declared, according to statements aligned with Russia’s consistent position at the UN.

“We warn that the adoption of biased resolutions may trigger a new wave of tensions in the Middle East region.”

The Russian diplomat stressed that true security for maritime navigation in the Gulf cannot be achieved through one-sided condemnations or provocative measures.

Instead, it is “closely linked to ending ongoing conflicts and halting all military operations,” a direct reference to the need for Washington and its partners to cease their escalatory actions that have disrupted shipping and heightened risks for all parties.

Russia has urged all members of the UN Security Council to “avoid stoking tensions and to refrain from introducing resolutions based on confrontational approaches,” Nebenzya added.

The Russian stance echoes China’s principled opposition to previous biased drafts, including those led by Bahrain and backed by the US, which Russia and Beijing vetoed earlier this year for giving “carte blanche for aggressive actions against Iran.”

Iran has consistently maintained that its actions in the Gulf are legitimate responses to foreign aggression and aimed at protecting its sovereignty and the vital waterway that serves global energy routes.

Tehran has long warned that US-led provocations, including military strikes and attempts to internationalize the crisis, only serve to undermine peace and prosperity in the region.

Russia’s strong diplomatic stand once again highlights the growing international resistance to Washington’s hegemonic policies.

As tensions persist, Moscow continues to advocate for dialogue, de-escalation, and respect for international law — principles that align with Iran’s calls for justice and stability in West Asia.



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