Bahrain Arrests 41 People for Sympathizing With Iran Amid US-Israeli War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini regime forces have abducted dozens of people on suspicion of sympathizing with Iran, and glorifying Iranian retaliatory operations amid the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry claimed in a statement on Saturday that the 41 people arrested were linked to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), without providing details on the alleged activities of those kidnapped.

Regime officials said the suspects had been taken into custody, while legal proceedings were underway.

The authorities said the measure was taken following investigations into cases involving "contact with foreign entities."

They further noted that stricter measures will be adopted to identify other suspects involved in the purported network.

Back on April 27, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said the Persian Gulf kingdom had revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals and their families for "expressing support for Iran (retaliatory) attacks" against US and Israeli military assets across West Asia amid the bloody and unprovoked onslaught against the country.

The ministry said in a statement that the individuals also published posts on social media platforms "glorifying and sympathizing with" regional resistance movements.

A month earlier, a Bahraini opposition group said the Al Khalifah regime had tortured a young man to death as they were seeking to draw a confession from him against Iran.

The al-Wefaq Society said in a statement at the time that regime forces stopped Sayyed Mohammed al-Moussawi alongside a number of other youths at a security checkpoint in al-Muharraq island, and took them away to an unknown location without providing any clear reason for the measure.

While Moussawi's family had no information whatsoever about his whereabouts, they were shocked as they received his dead body with signs of torture a few days later.

The Al Khalifah regime, which has long been persecuting Shia Muslims and pro-democracy activists in Bahrain, has stepped up its repressive measures since the start of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28.

Bahraini authorities have described Iranian missile and drone operations against US interests in the country as an attack on their sovereignty, and have adopted the toughest position among members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) against Tehran.

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