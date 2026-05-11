Yemeni Scholars Association Condemns Bahrain Arrests of Shia Clerics, Demands Immediate Release

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Scholars Association has issued a statement expressing deep concern over the situation of a number of Bahraini scholars and citizens detained by the Bahraini government.

The statement declared that the detained individuals are facing "injustice, harassment, and arbitrary detention."

The Yemeni body emphasized that the continued crackdown on Bahraini scholars and activists has doubled the necessity for the Islamic Ummah's scholars and freedom-seeking movements to take action and voice their positions.

The statement called upon scholars of the Islamic world and free people everywhere to take action in support of the Bahraini people and to confront "oppressive policies."

The Yemeni Scholars Association also demanded an end to the arrests and security crackdowns targeting Bahraini scholars and citizens.

In recent days, Bahraini security forces have raided various areas, arresting a number of prominent Shia scholars without presenting judicial warrants or clarifying the charges against them, and transferring them to unknown locations.

On Saturday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced that 41 individuals had been arrested on charges of collaboration with and sympathy for Iran amid the US-Israeli aggression.

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