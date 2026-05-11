Sheikh al-Daqaq Condemns Bahrain's Mass Arrests of Shia Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: The director of the Islamic seminary of Bahrainis residing in Qom condemned the Manama regime’s arbitrary arrest of a number of Shia scholars.

In a message on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah al-Daqaq called this dangerous act a clear violation of freedom of expression and belief.

“We strongly condemn the Bahraini government’s arbitrary detention of a number of Shia scholars. This dangerous act is a clear violation of freedom of expression and belief and a clear attack on religious and civil rights, which are recognized both in divine teachings and in international laws and treaties,” he said in the message.

Targeting scholars with false accusations and pretexts will not only not contribute to the stability and peace of the country, but will increase tensions and exacerbate the political and legal crisis in Bahrain, especially since scholars have always played an important role in calling for reform and strengthening public peace and tranquility, he stated.

“We emphasize that continuing the policy of restricting religious freedoms and targeting religious and intellectual figures will only lead to increased dissatisfaction and tension in society. Furthermore, the Bahraini government bears full responsibility for these behaviors and their negative consequences on social security and tranquility.”

Sheikh al-Daqaq called for the immediate and unconditional release of all scholars and individuals who have been detained for their religious and political views and positions.

He also emphasized the need for an end to the policy of arbitrary detentions and security summonses issued against citizens, scholars, and religious preachers.

“We call on human rights institutions and international organizations to fulfill their legal and moral responsibility for the ongoing violations of human rights in Bahrain,” he went on to say.

He also expressed full solidarity with the families of the detainees and the people of Bahrain in their demand for justice, human dignity, and the protection of public freedoms.

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