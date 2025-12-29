Conference in Mashhad honors Soleimani’s legacy on sixth martyrdom anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the eve of the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Haj Qassem Soleimani, a conference was held in Mashhad by the Cultural and Social Foundation of Afghan Residents in Iran, attended by prominent figures, resistance leaders, and hundreds of Afghan scholars and intellectuals.

Sheikh Abdullah al-Daqaq, representative of the Shia leadership of Bahrain, highlighted the unmatched stature of Martyr Soleimani. He explained that Soleimani served as the connecting link between three pillars: his strategic vision to foresee future horizons; his ability to train and organize faithful and courageous human resources, strengthening the resistance; and his success in mobilizing the capacities of resistance-axis countries to liberate occupied lands and restore dignity to oppressed nations.

Analyzing the roots of global hostility toward resistance commanders, Sheikh al-Daqaq noted that leaders such as Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were targeted for assassination because they embodied a profound strategic and civilizational outlook that disrupted enemy calculations and shook the foundations of domination.

He emphasized the Qur’anic foundations of the resistance school, stating that Soleimani’s doctrine—rooted in strategic insight, human development, and loyalty to divine leadership—provides a roadmap for fulfilling the divine promise of victory against global arrogance.

Sheikh Hassan Ali al-Baghdadi, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, described martyrdom in the path of God or victory in battle as the two destinies for resistance fighters. He stressed that the loss of great martyrs such as Qassem Soleimani, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Tavasoli, Hosseini, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Mohammad Abdulkarim Jamari has not weakened the determination of the resistance, which continues to defend its land, honor, and identity, striking the enemy unexpectedly.

Al-Baghdadi added that the Zionist enemy tried to portray the martyrdom of resistance fighters as an “illusory victory.” He emphasized that the United States and Israel attempted to regain through pressure and domination what they had lost on the battlefield, aiming to create a “new Middle East,” plunder regional wealth, topple governments, divide the region, and confront Islam. Yet, he concluded, it was the resistance that ultimately emerged victorious.

