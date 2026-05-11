Bahraini People Gather in Solidarity with Detained Scholars, Condemn Al Khalifa Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of people in Bahrain gathered outside the home of Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour, expressing solidarity with him and other detained scholars while condemning the actions of the Al Khalifa regime and chanting slogans.

The demonstrators carried images of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, as well as other Bahraini scholar-activists who have been recently detained.

Recently, the Al Khalifa regime arrested a number of prominent scholars and clerics in the country.

The charges against these scholars include opposing the presence of American and Israeli military bases in the region, including in Bahrain. The Bahraini regime considers this stance to be treason against the homeland.

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