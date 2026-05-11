Bahrain Islamic Action Society Urges Nationwide Peaceful Mobilization Against Al Khalifa Repression

ABNA24 - The Islamic Action Society (Amal) has called upon the noble people of Bahrain to express their open national anger across the country, urging an escalation of peaceful national movements to oppose oppression and tyranny and to declare full solidarity with prisoners and their families.

the Al Khalifa regime's repressive measures against Bahraini Shias have intensified since the Ramadan War. The arrests and torture of Bahraini citizens, along with the exile and revocation of citizenship of dozens of Bahrainis, are among the repressive actions carried out by the dictatorial Al Khalifa regime. Security forces of the Al Khalifa regime launched savage raids on the homes of Shia scholars in various regions of Bahrain yesterday, arresting dozens of clerics and religious scholars.

In response, the Islamic Action Society of Bahrain has issued a statement calling on all Bahrainis, both inside and outside the country, to express their open outrage and engage in peaceful mobilization against these brutal Al Khalifa actions.

"In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

'And those who have wronged will soon know to what return they will be returned.' (Quran 26:227)

The Islamic Action Society (Amal) condemns, in the strongest and harshest terms, the barbaric, terrorist-style police assault carried out by the mercenaries of the Al Khalifa regime against the homes of faithful Bahraini citizens. In this savage raid, a large number of senior religious scholars, prominent social figures, and the sons of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassem (may God protect him) were targeted in a dangerously vengeful act that reflects the political and moral bankruptcy of the regime.

The statement issued by the Interior Ministry, which contains false accusations and lies regarding intelligence links to the IRGC and Wilayat al-Faqih—a matter of thought and belief—does not serve as a license to violate faithful citizens. All of these measures are nothing but desperate attempts to justify the brutal repression and the systematic targeting of the Shia community and its religious and national leaders. This repression is part of a continuous chain that includes marginalization, exile, and calculated incitement of sectarianism pursued by the regime for years.

The Islamic Action Society of Bahrain stresses that these habitual, refuted allegations will not break the pressure on the Bahraini nation. Dragging the names of scholars and religious leaders into media and security campaigns of defamation and character assassination represents a clear assault on the dignity of Bahrain's sons and their religious convictions, provoking the sentiments of millions of free people inside and outside Bahrain.

The Al Khalifa regime has undoubtedly crossed all red lines through its raids on homes, the terrorizing of women and children, the arrest of scholars and youth, and the continuation of normalization, repression, citizenship revocations, expulsions, and torture of citizens. This represents a failed attempt to break the people's will and force them to their knees through security force.

The Islamic Action Society holds the Al Khalifa regime fully responsible for the consequences of this dangerous escalation and warns against the continuation of this bloody security path, which will yield no result other than a surge in national anger and an explosion that will destroy the regime of oppression and the oppressors. Just as the colonizers were expelled in the past, the American and Zionist guardians and protectors will also be expelled. Bahrain belongs to its faithful believers, Muslims, and free people; there is no place for mercenaries, opportunists, or others.

The Islamic Action Society calls upon all the great people of Bahrain to express their open national anger throughout the country. It demands an increase in peaceful national mobilization to confront oppression and tyranny and to declare complete solidarity with the prisoners and their families until their immediate freedom is secured and the repressive, sectarian-targeted attacks are halted.

Furthermore, the Islamic Action Society calls upon international legal organizations, the United Nations, and the entire world to break their shameful silence in the face of the crimes and violations being perpetrated against the people of Bahrain, its scholars, and its prominent religious figures.

The Bahraini nation remains steadfast and resilient in the face of repression and tyranny, holding firmly to its legitimate rights, dignity, and identity. It will continue its resistance until the downfall of oppression and the realization of freedom and justice."



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